Bulls' Robin Lopez: Pours in 17 in Monday win
Lopez poured in 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 112-107 win over the Kings.
The veteran center was one of several Bulls starters to up their usage in the absence of Jimmy Butler (heel), with Lopez making double-digit shot attempts for only the second time in the last nine games. He also hit double digits in the scoring column for the third time in the last four contests, following a stretch of four consecutive single-digit point totals.
