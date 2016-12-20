Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 14 points Monday

Lopez scored 14 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 113-82 win over the Pistons.

Lopez has quietly been having a solid season, as he scored double-digits for the 16th time this season and was only outscored by Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. However, his streak of eight straight games with a block came to an end. Lopez is averaging 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this season.