Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 14 points Monday

Lopez scored 14 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 113-82 win over the Pistons.

Lopez has quietly been having a solid season, as he scored double-digits for the 16th time this season and was only outscored by Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. However, his streak of eight straight games with a block came to an end. Lopez is averaging 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola