Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores season-high 21 in loss to Mavericks

Lopez recorded 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during a 99-98 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

The 21 points were a season high for Lopez, who attained his first 20-point game of the season in the loss. Lopez took on the extra scoring load with Taj Gibson (ankle) sidelined and he has picked up his game recently after a bit of a slump. Over the last five games, he is back to returning decent value, with averages of 12.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 assists per game in that stretch.