Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scoring slump continues Monday

Lopez was limited to three points (1-7 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in a 109-94 loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Lopez closed out December with a double-double on New Year's Eve, but he's been a black hole of production in his first four games of January. He's failed to record more than six points or five rebounds in any of those contests, and is now beginning to concede more playing time to backup Cristiano Felicio. Lopez is probably still worth holding in deeper formats, but those who have been leaning on him in shallower leagues can probably do better with another center option sitting on the waiver wire.