Bulls' Taj Gibson: Contributes 13 points in Monday win

Gibson contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes in Monday's 112-107 win over the Kings.

Gibson fouled out of the contest but turned in a productive outing while on the floor, serving as a solid complementary offensive presence alongside Dwyane Wade, Michael Carter-Williams and Robin Lopez. The veteran forward had taken on a more prominent role on Friday versus the Rockets, a game that Jimmy Butler (heel) had also missed, as he'd tallied 20 points in that contest. While his returns were a bit more modest Monday, Gibson remained aggressive, taking double-digit shot attempts for the second straight contest.