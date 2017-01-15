Bulls' Taj Gibson: Double-double in Saturday's win

Gibson scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 win over the Pelicans.

The boards were a season high for Gibson, as he recorded his second double-double in three games and 11th of the season. His production on the glass has taken a big leap forward in January, and he's now averaging 9.3 rebounds through seven games on the month. His previous career best for a full season was 7.5 a game, set back in his rookie campaign of 2009-10, but if Gibson can stay healthy and motivated he could threaten that mark in 2016-17.