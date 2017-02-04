Bulls' Taj Gibson: Earns 36 minutes Friday

Gibson scored 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 121-117 overtime loss to the Rockets.

After scoring in double digits just once in the last six games, Gibson his second highest point total on the season. He and Robin Lopez took care of the inside for the Bulls, but the perimeter defense was shaky against an elite James Harden, which costed them the game in overtime. Look for Gibson's playing time to resemble starter's minutes for at least the next few games.