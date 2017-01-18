Bulls' Taj Gibson: Expects to play Friday vs. Hawks

Gibson (ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice, but expects to play in Friday's game against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gibson missed Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks because of a sore ankle and despite also being held out for Wednesday's practice, the Suns are labeling it as a non-issue and he should be good to go moving forward. He's fully expected to play Friday after added time off to rest, but he should still be considered questionable until a final word on his availability comes later this week. Gibson should jump back into the starting lineup, taking some minutes away from guys like Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott.