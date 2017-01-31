Bulls' Taj Gibson: Expects to return Wednesday

Gibson (ankle) expects to return to action Wednesday against the Thunder, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

A sore ankle kept Gibson out of Sunday's game, but he plans to play Wednesday after completing a full practice session Tuesday morning. Expect the veteran to reclaim his starting power forward spot, pushing second-year big man Bobby Portis back to the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola