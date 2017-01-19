Bulls' Taj Gibson: Game-time decision Friday vs. Hawks

Gibson (ankle) took part in practice Thursday, but is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Hawks, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson was held out of Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, as well as the team's subsequent few practices, as the Bulls wanted to give him a better opportunity to rest and recover completely from his lingering ankle soreness. While it's expected Gibson will be able to play Friday, the Bulls are still planning to have him go through warmups first to test out the ankle before giving a final word on his availability, so we might not know if he'll be given the green light until just before tip-off. For now, however, he's trending in the right direction.