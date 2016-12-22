Bulls' Taj Gibson: Offensive hot streak continues vs. Wizards

Gibson posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes during a 107-97 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday.

Gibson had the best performance of the Chicago starters Wednesday, as the rest of the starting five combined to shoot 17-of-55 from the floor. This performance comes after Gibson made all eight shots he took Monday. The Bulls would be wise to get Gibson a few more looks while he is hot, especially in games like this when the guards are throwing up bricks.

