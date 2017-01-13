Bulls' Taj Gibson: One rebound shy of double-double

Gibson scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in 25 minutes during a 104-89 loss to New York on Thursday.

With Jimmy Butler (illness) out, Gibson had an opportunity to step up his production level. He ended up with an efficient but average night, unable to really punish a Kristaps Porzingis-less frontline. Although Gibson is shooting a solid 52.3 percent from the floor, he only takes 9.9 shots a game and plays just 27.5 minutes on average, so his fantasy value will always have a relatively low ceiling unless those two factors change.