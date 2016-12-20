Bulls' Taj Gibson: Perfect from field in win vs. Detroit
Gibson (hip) scored 16 points (8-8 FG) and had four rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during a 113-82 win over the Pistons on Monday.
Gibson was pulled from Friday's loss to Milwaukee with a hip contusion, but he showed no signs of injury Monday in his best shooting performance of the season. He probably could have played more minutes, but Chicago had no reason to extend him as they demolished Detroit. Gibson has scored in doubles figures in eight of 10 games so far in December.
