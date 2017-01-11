Bulls' Taj Gibson: Records 10th double-double Tuesday

Gibson recorded 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Wizards.

Gibson, who is shooting 52.2 percent from the floor this season, had one of his most inefficient games of the season, shooting under 30 percent for only the third time all year. Despite his struggles from the field, the 31-year-old veteran still managed to put up enough points to finish with his 10th double-double of the season.