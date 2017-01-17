Bulls' Taj Gibson: Ruled out Tuesday with sore ankle

Gibson is dealing with a sore ankle and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Fred Hoiberg of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated it was just a precautionary measure in holding Gibson out, so it's not expected to be a serious ailment and there's a good chance he's back in the lineup come Friday's matchup with the Hawks. Paul Zipser is expected to move into the starting lineup in his place, although guys like Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis could be in line for added minutes as well.