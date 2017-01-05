Bulls' Taj Gibson: Shoots 9-10 from the field in win over Cavs

Gibson recorded 18 points (9-10 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 106-94 win over the Cavs.

Gibson broke out of a three-game cold spell where he shot just 32 percent from the field by only missing one attempt in the win Wednesday. The hard-working vet is always capable of posting a high-quality night, but his lack of consistency in the Bulls' offense bars him from being a legitimately reliable fantasy option.