Bulls' Taj Gibson: Will sit out Sunday vs. 76ers

Gibson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gibson played through the injury on Friday against the Heat, logging a full 26 minutes. He's likely dealing with some residual soreness, so he's going to get the night off Sunday, with his next opportunity to take the court on Wednesday against the Thunder. Gibson's absence could create more playing time for the likes of Paul Zipser, Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott in the frontcourt.