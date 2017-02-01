Bulls' Taj Gibson: Will start Wednesday

Gibson (ankle) will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

A sore ankle kept Gibson out of Sunday's win over the 76ers, but he's been given the green light to return to action Wednesday and should be available in his usual role. Gibson has played between 26 and 29 minutes over the last four games, and he closed the month of January with averages of 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Second-year big man Bobby Portis will move back to the bench with Gibson re-assuming the starting power forward spot.