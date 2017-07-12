Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ahead of schedule in recovery
LaVine (knee) said he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and should be ready in time for training camp, ESPN's Marc. J. Spears reports.
LaVine tore his left ACL in early February back when he played for the Timberwolves. Given the timing of the injury, it was initially thought his recovery could extend into the 2017 regular season. While LaVine's self-reported progress is undoubtedly encouraging -- and it could very well be true that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery -- when it's all said and done, the UCLA product is likely to be at the mercy of the Bulls' medical staff in order to take the court.
