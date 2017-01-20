Frye scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 win over the Suns.

Kevin Love (back) was out, and his minutes were split mostly between Frye and James Jones. Frye made the most of his extra time, recording his first double-double of the season. He's averaging 2.1 threes per game in only 19.0 minutes per game. If Love misses more time, Frye is worth using in a lot of settings, especially for three-point-needy managers.