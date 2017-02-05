Frye scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) along with three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes Saturday during a 111-104 win over the Knicks.

Frye made the most out of his catch-and-shoot opportunities. Although he missed two free throws, Frye had a very efficient night off the bench, scoring close to a point a minute. Frye's on a bit of a hot streak right now, putting up double-digit points in each of his last three games.