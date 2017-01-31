Frye posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with seven rebounds and two blocked shots over 19 minutes in Monday's 104-97 loss against the Mavericks.

Frye didn't see any uptick in playing time, but he was much more efficient from the floor. He also had three 3-pointers, which is an added bonus for Frye's fantasy owners in deeper leagues. He is averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocked per game over the past three outings.