Frye posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with seven rebounds and two blocked shots over 19 minutes in Monday's 104-97 loss against the Mavericks.

Frye didn't see any uptick in playing time, but he was much more efficient from the floor. He also had three 3-pointers, which is an added bonus for Frye's fantasy owners in deeper leagues. He is averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocked per game over the past three outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola