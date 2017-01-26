Frye provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in a 116-112 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

After seeing only five minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans, Frye reclaimed a more typical role in coach Tyronn Lue's rotation Wednesday. Frye's stat line was right about on par with what he's averaging for the season, so unless those in very deep leagues are extremely needy for three-point production, the 33-year-old forward doesn't profile as much of an asset.