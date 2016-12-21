Frye contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in a 114-108 overtime win against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

With Kevin Love (knee) resting, and JR Smith (thumb) exiting Tuesday's game early, a lot of Cleveland's spacing needs fell on Frye's shoulders. He put up a ton of outside shots Tuesday, and made a few big threes down the stretch. He's lighting it up from beyond the arc in December, shooting 42.3 percent on 3.3 attempts per game.