Frye posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in a 125-97 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Frye started in place of Kevin Love on Wednesday, but didn't see a major bump in minutes as Richard Jefferson also helped to pick up some of the slack at power forward. Frye is a good bet to return to the bench for the Cavs' next matchup against the Knicks on Friday as Love is expecting to play in the game.