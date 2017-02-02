Frye posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in a 125-97 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Frye started in place of Kevin Love on Wednesday, but didn't see a major bump in minutes as Richard Jefferson also helped to pick up some of the slack at power forward. Frye is a good bet to return to the bench for the Cavs' next matchup against the Knicks on Friday as Love is expecting to play in the game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola