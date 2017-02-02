Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 18 as starter Wednesday
Frye posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in a 125-97 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Frye started in place of Kevin Love on Wednesday, but didn't see a major bump in minutes as Richard Jefferson also helped to pick up some of the slack at power forward. Frye is a good bet to return to the bench for the Cavs' next matchup against the Knicks on Friday as Love is expecting to play in the game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Performs well off bench in Monday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Playing time picks back up Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Double-doubles with Kevin Love (back) out•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starts at power forward Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 15 for short-handed Cavs•