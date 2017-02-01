Frye will start Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Frye will move to the starting lineup with Kevin Love (back) ruled out. This is the power forward's third start of the season, and he should be expected to see a decent boost in minutes, as he's one of the Cavaliers' few healthy big men. Frye performed well off the bench Monday against a Dallas team that played a smaller lineup, registering 13 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks over 19 minutes.