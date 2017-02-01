Frye will start at power forward Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With Kevin Love (back) missing his second straight game, coach Tyronn Lue will make a switch in the lineup, this time going with Frye after using Richard Jefferson at power forward Monday against the Mavericks. Frye ended up outperforming Jefferson off the bench in that contest, and with the Cavs needing all the size they can to counter the Timberwolves' frontcourt duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng, the 6-foot-11 Frye probably makes for a better option than the 6-foot-7 Jefferson.