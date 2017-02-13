Frye will get the start at power forward in place of Kevin Love (knee) on Tuesday against Minnesota, Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod reports.

A sore left knee will keep Love out of action Tuesday, and with the Cavs also playing Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, it's possible Frye could see a boosted role for the next two contests heading into the All-Star break. Frye played only 11 minutes in Saturday's win over Denver, finishing with eight points, one rebound and two three-pointers. The 33-year-old's value primarily stems from his ability to space the floor at 6-foot-11.