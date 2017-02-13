Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start in place of Love (knee)
Frye will get the start at power forward in place of Kevin Love (knee) on Tuesday against Minnesota, Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod reports.
A sore left knee will keep Love out of action Tuesday, and with the Cavs also playing Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, it's possible Frye could see a boosted role for the next two contests heading into the All-Star break. Frye played only 11 minutes in Saturday's win over Denver, finishing with eight points, one rebound and two three-pointers. The 33-year-old's value primarily stems from his ability to space the floor at 6-foot-11.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Hits four threes in win•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 18 as starter Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Performs well off bench in Monday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Playing time picks back up Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Double-doubles with Kevin Love (back) out•