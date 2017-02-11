Liggins (teeth) will return to the starting lineup Saturday against Denver, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Liggins was held out of action Thursday against Oklahoma City due to a dental emergency, but he's since been cleared and will replace Jordan McRae in the starting lineup at shooting guard. While Liggins should see increased time in the continued absence of Iman Shumpert, he's unlikely to generate enough production to warrant consideration in daily contests.