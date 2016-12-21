Liggins is expected to start at shooting guard Wednesday against the Bucks with J.R. Smith (thumb) unlikely to be available, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin report.

Smith exited in the first half of Tuesday's overtime win over the Bucks while attempting to swipe the ball away from Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, injuring his right thumb in the process. The shooting guard didn't return to the game and underwent initial X-rays upon his departure that were inconclusive, but the Cavaliers are fearing that he fractured the thumb. Smith is scheduled for a reevaluation Wednesday in Cleveland, at which point the Cavaliers should have a better idea about the extent of his setback, but at the very least, it seems quite unlikely that he'll be able to play Wednesday night against the Bucks. If that's the case, look for Liggins, who started the second half in place of Smith, to get his fifth starting nod of the season. Liggins ended up seeing 20 minutes Tuesday and scored three points to go with three assists, two rebounds and one steal, and though he could see a boost in playing time from that level for as long as Smith is out, he doesn't project to see much usage on the offensive end while he shares the floor with the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Instead, sixth man Iman Shumpert, who would also benefit from an enhanced role while Smith is out, represents a more alluring option for fantasy purposes, though his value would probably be limited mainly to deeper formats.