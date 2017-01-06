Coach Tyronn Lue indicated that Liggins would remain the team's starting shooting guard following the impending acquisition of Kyle Korver, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavaliers agreed in principle Thursday to acquire Korver from the Hawks, and a deal is expected to be finalized Friday. If available for the Cavs' game Friday against the Nets, Korver would be brought off the bench, and it appears as though that might be his permanent destiny. While that would presumably allow Liggins to retain a role on the top unit for the duration of J.R. Smith's (thumb) absence, Liggins could see his playing time decline with Korver joining the fold, as the veteran sharpshooter represents a clear upgrade over the team's other reserve wings (Iman Shumpert, Jordan McRae and James Jones). Liggins was already producing minimal fantasy value while starting the past eight games in place of the injured Smith, averaging 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assist in 21.4 minutes per contest, and it will be even more difficult for him to match those meager marks while Korver is around.