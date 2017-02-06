Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins: Heading back to bench Monday
Liggins will settle back into a bench role for Monday's game against the Wizards, Cavaliers television play-by-play broadcaster Fred McLeod reports.
Liggins moved into the starting five in Saturday's win over the Knicks in place of Kyrie Irving (quad), finishing with five points, three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes. With Irving cleared to play Monday, Liggins will slink into a more limited role with the second unit. The defensive-minded wing had seen eight minutes or fewer in each of his preceding six contests.
