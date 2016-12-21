Liggins is expected to move into the starting lineup at shooting guard until further notice after J.R. Smith was diagnosed with a fractured right thumb that will sideline him indefinitely, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

While the Cavaliers have yet to comment on the situation, Smith will undergo surgery and is expected to miss "extended time," opening up a spot on the top unit. Iman Shumpert is the more experienced option, but the Cavaliers prefer to bring him off the bench, and it was Liggins who replaced Smith in the lineup earlier in the month when Smith missed a pair of games with an ankle injury. Liggins also opened the second half with the starters during Tuesday's overtime win over the Bucks when Smith exited early with the thumb injury. Liggins, who is averaging 21.1 minutes per game in December, should see a bump in playing time with the top unit, but he's still unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor, as most of his value is derived from his defensive capabilities. Shumpert also figures to see a mild minutes boost.