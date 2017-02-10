Liggins is out for Thursday's tilt against the Thunder with a tooth injury, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Liggins was originally named the starter, but seems to have injured his tooth sometime between that announcement and tipoff. Jordan McRae is taking his spot in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest. There's currently no timetable for Liggins return, so he should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Nuggets.