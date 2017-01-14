Liggins scored no points (0-1 FG) and added three rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes off the bench in Friday's 120-108 win over the Kings.

As expected, Liggins, who had started at shooting guard in the previous 13 games, saw his playing time take a hit with the move to the bench Friday in favor of Iman Shumpert. Coach Tyronn Lue made the lineup switch in order to facilitate more playing time for Kyle Korver alongside LeBron James, and the move paid dividends, with Korver going 4-of-6 from downtown en route to an 18-point night. Shumpert also thrived during his time on the court with James and finished with 16 points while also drilling four three-pointers. Since Shumpert offers similar defensive capabilities while presenting more offensive upside, Liggins seems to be somewhat redundant for the Cavs. It wouldn't be surprising if Lue ended up leaning exclusively on Shumpert and Korver as his shooting guards most nights until J.R. Smith (thumb) returns in the spring, which could result in Liggins being cast out of the rotation entirely.