Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins: Plays only one minute Wednesday
Liggins played one minute in Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Kings, finishing with no points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and accruing no other statistics.
It's the least amount of court time that Liggins has received since entering the Cavs' rotation in early December. With Iman Shumpert solidifying himself as the starting shooting guard and Kyle Korver having settled in as his top backup, Liggins has seen his minutes decline in three successive games. It wouldn't be surprising if Liggins dropped out of the rotation once Richard Jefferson rejoins the team after he took Wednesday's game off to witness the birth of his child.
