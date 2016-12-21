Liggins will officially start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

J.R. Smith is expected to miss a bunch of time, as he's slated to undergo surgery on his finger. Liggins was fully expected to take his spot in the starting lineup at shooting guard, so this is merely a confirmation. That said, even though Liggins is slated to see an elevated role, he likely won't provide much fantasy value, as he's a more defensive-minded player and already demonstrated earlier this season that an uptick in minutes doesn't necessarily mean a jump in his production. Adding on to that, Iman Shumpert will pick up some additional minutes off the bench as well, further limiting Liggins' potential while working in a timeshare.