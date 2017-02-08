Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins: To start Wednesday against Indiana
Liggins will start against the Pacers on Wednesday, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
With Iman Shumpert (ankle) out, Liggins will shift into the starting lineup at shooting guard. Liggins grabbed the start Saturday against the Knicks in place of Kyrie Irving (quad), tallying 17 minutes with five points, three rebounds, and one steal. Liggins, who is typically reserved for defensive purposes, is averaging 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists over his 2016-17 campaign. It's likely he could see an increase in numbers Wednesday considering he'll have a boost in minutes while replacing Shumpert.
