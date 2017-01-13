Liggins will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Kings, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Liggins has started 16 games for the Cavaliers this season but will now be replaced by Iman Shumpert against the Kings. Liggins could continue to see his role with the Cavaliers dwindle, especially with the addition of Kyle Korver. Liggins had limited value without Korver, but the deeper Cleveland gets on the wing, the more the former Kentucky WIldcat is likely to be buried in the team's rotation once again.