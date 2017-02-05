Liggins will draw the start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With Kyrie Irving (quad) out, Liggins will draw the start. Liggins is known for his defense and struggles scoring the ball, so he can probably continue to be avoided in almost all fantasy formats, and likely even DFS.

