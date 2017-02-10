Williams scored 12 points (3-3 FG, 6-8 FT) and dished one assist in 22 minutes Thursday during a 118-109 loss to the Thunder.

After signing with the team on Thursday, Williams suited up less than 24 hours later at Chesapeake Arena and unexpectedly played 22 minutes, the bulk of which came in the fourth quarter of a tight game. Williams showed decent chemistry with the Cavs stars, playing off the ball well by providing a threat around the baseline and corner-three area. Expect Williams to see significant playing time against the Nuggets on Saturday after an encouraging debut.