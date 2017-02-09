Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Will play Thursday vs. Thunder
Williams will play in Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Williams signed with the Cavaliers earlier in the day on Thursday and will be suited up for the game, though it's unclear how many minutes he'll see, if any. Don't expect him to see significant minutes in what is his first day with the team.
