Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Buries pair of triples in loss
Shumpert made another start at shooting guard in Monday's loss against the Warriors, finishing with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes.
Shumpert rebounded nicely, literally, after an uneven performance last time out when he failed to record a single board. He has six triples over his past two outings while averaging 15.5 points and 2.5 steals. He is likely to remain in the starting lineup at the two after a pair of decent scoring performances.
