Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Exits Monday's game vs. Wizards
Shumpert exited Monday's contest against the Wizards with a sprained left ankle, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Shumpert was scoreless and only managed to provide two rebounds across 24 minutes of action before leaving the game. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this time, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pacers. If he misses time, Kyle Korver and DeAndre Liggins could see expanded roles.
