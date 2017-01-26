Shumpert tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in a 116-112 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Shumpert has surprisingly emerged as the top member of the supporting cast lately behind the Big Three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, as he's hit double figures in the scoring column in six straight games. Now that he's seemingly secure as the starting shooting guard following DeAndre Liggins' fall down the depth chart, Shumpert looks like he'll continue to see at least 25 minutes per game, which should put him in line to remain a deeper-league asset in the points, three-pointers and steals categories.