Shumpert (ankle) is hopeful to play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavaliers likely won't have a better idea on Shumpert's status until after their morning shootaround Saturday, but the starting shooting guard, who missed the team's last two games, hasn't been using a walking boot to protect his sprained left ankle and was able to get up some shots Wednesday, suggesting his injury isn't all that serious. Should the Cavaliers clear Shumpert to play Saturday, he'd likely immediately settle back into his normal role in the starting five, pushing Jordan McRae back to the bench.