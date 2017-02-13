Shumpert (ankle) went through a partial practice Monday and hopes to return to action Tuesday against Minnesota, Cavs play-by-play man Fred McLeod reports.

Shump has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle, and the Cavs will wait until shootaround Tuesday to determine his availability. Whenever he does return, he'll likely reclaim the starting shooting guard spot, cutting primarily into DeAndre Liggins' minutes.