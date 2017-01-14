Shumpert started at shooting guard and submitted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two steals across 26 minutes in a 120-108 win over the Kings on Friday.

It was an uncharacteristically quiet night on the defensive end for Shumpert, who failed to grab a rebound in a game for just the fourth time all season, but his production from three-point range was a pleasant surprise in his move to the starting five. While coach Tyronn Lue indicated that the main motive behind dropping DeAndre Liggins to the bench in favor of Shumpert was to create more time for new acquisition Kyle Korver to play alongside LeBron James, but both Korver and Shumpert thrived while running shotgun with the four-time MVP. The duo combined to go 8-of-12 from distance, but Korver's output figures to be more sustainable than that of Shumpert, a career 34 percent three-point shooter. Nonetheless, Shumpert likely solidified himself as the starting shooting guard heading into Monday's NBA Finals rematch with the Warriors after his excellent showing Friday.