Shumpert came off the bench to provide 10 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes in a 113-102 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Shumpert has now seen 29 or more minutes in three straight contests, and there's a good chance he'll stick at this level for the foreseeable future with J.R. Smith out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to address a broken thumb. It looks as though coach Tyronn Lue will stick with DeAndre Liggins as Smith's replacement as the starting shooting guard, but Shumpert has outpaced Liggins in playing time in each of the last three contests and offers a little more offensive upside, making him the more appealing pickup in deep leagues of the two.