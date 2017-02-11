Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out again Saturday
Shumpert (ankle) will not play Saturday against Denver, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Shumpert had hoped to be ready to return Saturday, but the Cavaliers will exercise caution and hold him out for at least one more contest. DeAndre Liggins, on the other hand, has been cleared to play, so he'll return to the starting lineup at shooting guard in Shumpert's place. Consider Shumpert questionable for Tuesday's game in Minnesota.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Hopeful to play Saturday vs. Nuggets•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out next two games•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: X-rays on ankle negative•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Exits Monday's game vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Hits double-digit points for sixth straight game•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Buries pair of triples in loss•