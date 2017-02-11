Shumpert (ankle) will not play Saturday against Denver, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Shumpert had hoped to be ready to return Saturday, but the Cavaliers will exercise caution and hold him out for at least one more contest. DeAndre Liggins, on the other hand, has been cleared to play, so he'll return to the starting lineup at shooting guard in Shumpert's place. Consider Shumpert questionable for Tuesday's game in Minnesota.